East-Central Iowa REC is proud to announce it has awarded $1,000 scholarships to ten graduating seniors who plan to further their education in a diverse range of programs. Congratulations to these deserving students!
• Christina Harrelson, Vinton-Shellsburg High School – Parents: Tom and Mary Harrelson, Vinton
o University of Northern Iowa, Business Teaching
• Rylee Sash, Union High School – Parents: MaryJo and Kevin Sash, LaPorte City
o Iowa State University, Event and Hospitality Management
• Megan Schulte, Benton Community High School – Parents: Christopher and Kelly Schulte, Norway
o University of Northern Iowa, Communication Sciences and Disorders
• Kennedy Vogt, Center Point-Urbana High School – Parent Shaun Vogt, Vinton
o University of Northern Iowa, Psychology