East-Central Iowa REC is proud to announce it has awarded $1,000 scholarships to ten graduating seniors who plan to further their education in a diverse range of programs. Congratulations to these deserving students!

• Christina Harrelson, Vinton-Shellsburg High School – Parents: Tom and Mary Harrelson, Vinton

o University of Northern Iowa, Business Teaching

• Rylee Sash, Union High School – Parents: MaryJo and Kevin Sash, LaPorte City

o Iowa State University, Event and Hospitality Management

• Megan Schulte, Benton Community High School – Parents: Christopher and Kelly Schulte, Norway

o University of Northern Iowa, Communication Sciences and Disorders

• Kennedy Vogt, Center Point-Urbana High School – Parent Shaun Vogt, Vinton

o University of Northern Iowa, Psychology