East-Central Iowa REC is proud to announce it has awarded $1,000 scholarships to area graduating seniors who plan to further their education in a diverse range of programs. Congratulations to these deserving students!
• Jacob Ludeking, Benton Community High School – Parents: George and Theresa Ludeking, Norway - Iowa State University, Agricultural Business
• Matthew Hearn, Center Point-Urbana High School – Parents: Dennis Hearn, Urbana - Kirkwood Community College, Agriculture
• Leah Kaufman, Union High School – Parents: Mike and Barb Kaufman, Dysart - Hawkeye Community College, Liberal Arts Transfer Program
• Charles Dudley, Vinton-Shellsburg High School – Parents: Nicole and Ben Dudley, Shellsburg - Iowa State University, Materials Engineering
East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative maintains 2,284 miles of distribution power lines, serving 8,971 member-accounts in 11 Iowa counties in Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette, Iowa, Linn, and Tama Counties.