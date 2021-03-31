Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking the week off this week to celebrate the official adoption of her foster children into the Yoder family. This week we are re-running classic ham and cheese soup, perfect for using leftover Easter ham.
Classic Ham & Cheese Soup
¼ c butter
¼ c flour
4 c milk
1 tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
¾ tsp garlic salt
¼ c chopped onions
¾ lb ham, cubed
2 c cooked potatoes
1 c cooked carrots
½ lb melting cheese
1. Melt butter, keep heating until butter turns nice and brown.
2. Stir in flour.
3. Add milk, seasonings, and onions, stirring well.
4. Boil for two minutes.
5. Add ham, potatoes, and carrots, cook over medium heat for 15 minutes and then add cheese. Cook for 5 more minutes.
6. Be careful not to boil after cheese has been added.
Amish Peanut Butter Easter Eggs
¾ c creamy peanut butter
½ c butter, softened
½ tsp vanilla extract
2¹/³ c confectioners’ sugar
1 c graham cracker crumbs
1½ c dark chocolate chips
2 tbl shortening
1. In a large bowl, beat peanut butter, butter and vanilla until blended.
2. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar and cracker crumbs.
3. Shape mixture into 16 eggs; place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets.
4. Chill 30 minutes or until firm.
5. On low heat, melt chocolate chips and shortening; stir until smooth.
6. Dip eggs in chocolate mixture; allow excess to drip off.
7. Return eggs to baking sheets. Chill 30 minutes. If desired, decorate eggs with icing. Let stand until set.
8. Store in airtight containers in refrigerator.