Area hay and forage producers are invited to attend the 37th Annual Eastern Iowa Hay Producers Association (EIHPA) Annual Meeting and Conference on Thursday, March 19, at Buzzy’s in Welton. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the program scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
This year’s speakers feature William Edwards, retired ISU Economist, and Dave Lubben, Monticello farmer. In the morning Lubben will discuss his 25 years of experience making and feeding baleage, and Denise Schwab, ISU Extension Beef Specialist, will discuss the increased use of silages in cattle diets.
Following lunch and a brief annual meeting to elect officers and directors, Edwards will discuss the economics of hay storage comparing outside storage to barn storage and Virgil Schmitt, ISU Extension Field Agronomist, will give an update on current crop issues.
Registration for the conference is $30 and includes a membership to EIHPA and meal. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Certified crop advisor credits are also available. This conference is sponsored by EIHPA, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach, and the Iowa Beef Center.
The Eastern Iowa Hay Producers Association provides educational workshops and field days for forage producers in Jackson, Jones, Clinton, Cedar, Scott and Muscatine counties. However, forage producers from other counties are also welcome to participate. For more information contact Denise Schwab at dschwab@iastate.edu or Kevin Brown at brownfarm10@gmail.com or 563-872-4475.