Well, here we are at the end of another month! How many are sticking with their Lenten penance? I decided I could go without chocolate for 40 days. Made it five days and stopped at Casey’s for coffee and picked up a container of mini cookies for the office to share. Got to work and helped myself to two little cookies, not even thinking that chocolate chip cookies have chocolate in them! Chocolate is so sneaky. I should have stuck with the asparagus idea instead. That would not have been a problem!
Growing up, I spent most of my weekends with my grandparents. I think it was my mom’s way of sharing us, since my dad had been their only child and he was taken in a car accident at age 27. My Grandpa Ash was Roman Catholic and although Grandma was Presbyterian, she always respected his “no meat on Fridays” during Lent. That’s how I learned to like fish sticks, which I had never had before at home. I could handle them with lots of tartar sauce or ketchup, but to me, even as a kid, they tasted pretty “manufactured.” However, in defense of the frozen food industry, I do think fish sticks or breaded cod, whatever, have made huge strides in taste and texture in the past 60 years.
Today, I could add a lot of fish dishes that I enjoy including salmon loaf and tuna and noodles. When I was looking up meatless Lenten dishes, I realized I had forgotten all about potatoes and how a great stuffed baked potato can be a meal without meat in it. I have included a delicious example in this week’s recipes. Since I am trying to avoid chocolate, I did not include a chocolatey recipe, but I think most will say that the banana bread pudding looks delicious, too.
Nacho Pot Pie
Ingredients:
1 bag (11 oz) frozen honey roasted sweet corn
1 can (10 3/4 oz) fiesta nacho cheese condensed soup
1/4 cup water
2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
1 can (15 oz) black beans, drained, rinsed
1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (6 oz)
1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
2 cups coarsely broken tortilla chips
Steps:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Microwave corn as directed on package for minimum cook time.
2. In large bowl, mix cooked corn, soup, water, chicken, black beans, 1 cup of the cheese and the chili powder.
3. Spoon mixture into ungreased 8-inch square (2-quart) baking dish. Bake uncovered 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through. Top with chips and remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake 5 to 7 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.
Cook’s notes: If you like spicy, add some sliced jalapenos or switch out the cheese for pepper jack. You can top the servings with sour cream and/or salsa or other favorite toppings.