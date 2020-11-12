Easy Chicken Gumbo

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup water

1 (14 1/2-oz.) can ready-to-serve chicken broth

1 (14.5-oz.) can no-salt-added whole tomatoes, undrained, cut up

1 (10-oz.) pkg. frozen cut okra

1 1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken

1/4 cup uncooked regular long-grain white rice

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 bay leaf

4 to 8 drops hot pepper sauce

Steps:

In large nonstick saucepan, melt margarine over medium heat. Add bell pepper, onion, garlic and flour; cook and stir until flour is light golden brown.

Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook 10 minutes. Uncover; cook an additional 10 to 15 minutes or until okra is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaf.

Tags