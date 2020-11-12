Easy Chicken Gumbo

Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 cup water
1 (14 1/2-oz.) can ready-to-serve chicken broth
1 (14.5-oz.) can no-salt-added whole tomatoes, undrained, cut up
1 (10-oz.) pkg. frozen cut okra
1 1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken
1/4 cup uncooked regular long-grain white rice
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1 bay leaf
4 to 8 drops hot pepper sauce
Steps:
In large nonstick saucepan, melt margarine over medium heat. Add bell pepper, onion, garlic and flour; cook and stir until flour is light golden brown.
Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook 10 minutes. Uncover; cook an additional 10 to 15 minutes or until okra is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaf.