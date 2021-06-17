Easy Chicken Nachos

Ingredients:
8 c cantina tortilla chips
2 c shredded Mexican cheese blend (8 oz)
1 tbl taco seasoning mix (from 1-oz pkg)
2 c shredded rotisserie chicken
1 c whole kernel corn
1 jalapeño chile, sliced
1 can (4.5 oz) Old El Paso™ chopped green chiles
Other toppings as desired like sliced cherry tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Directions:
Heat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking pan with foil, and spray with cooking spray. Spread half of chips evenly in pan.
In small bowl, mix cheese and taco seasoning mix. Sprinkle half of cheese mixture over chips. Drop half each of chicken, corn, jalapeño slices and green chiles over chips. Repeat layers.
Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with toppings, and serve immediately.