Easy Danish Wreath
Ingredients:
Wreath
2 cans (8 oz each) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls or 2 cans (8 oz each) refrigerated crescent dough sheet
6 ounces (from 8 ounce package) cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup powdered sugar
1/4 cup seedless raspberry or strawberry jam
Topping
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 to 2 1/2 teaspoons milk
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F; line large cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper. Remove dough from 1 can; do not unroll. Using serrated knife, cut dough roll into 12 rounds. Repeat with second can of dough. Flatten rounds to about 2-inch circles.
2. Using photo as a guide, arrange 9 rounds in a circle, spacing slightly apart, on cookie sheet. Arrange remaining rounds around outer edge of first circle, spacing slightly apart. Gently press and flatten the middle of each round to create a well for topping.
3. In small bowl, mix cream cheese and 3/4 cup powdered sugar with spoon until well blended. Spoon generous 1 teaspoon cream cheese mixture on center of each dough round, spreading slightly in the dough round.
4. Bake 19 to 23 minutes or until golden brown and dough is baked through. Immediately top each with 1/2 teaspoon jam so filling is in center of each piece.
5. In small bowl, mix 1/2 cup powdered sugar and 2 teaspoons milk, adding more as necessary for desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle on top; serve warm.