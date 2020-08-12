Easy Lemon Cobbler

If you love lemon flavors, you'll love every bite of this lemony dessert. The secret to this recipe is in not stirring the layers.
Prep Time: 10 mins.; Cook Time: 55 mins.
Ingredients:
½ cup butter
1 cup self-rising flour
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup buttermilk or whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon lemon extract or lemon zest
21 or 22 ounces lemon pie filling
Instruction:
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Add the butter to a 7x12-inch or 9x9-inch baking pan. Place it in the oven to melt.
In a mixing bowl, whisk flour, sugar, buttermilk, vanilla, and lemon zest (or extract).
Pour the batter evenly over the melted butter in the baking dish. Don't stir.
Next, pour or spoon the lemon pie filling over the batter as evenly as possible. Do not stir.
Bake on the middle rack of the oven 55 to 60 minutes. The top crust should be golden brown. The center of the cobbler may look a little jiggly, but the crust should be brown and cooked.
The is great served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Leftovers (?) can be covered and refrigerated up to four days.