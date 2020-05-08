I had to chuckle at today’s Dear Abby column on Page 3 about the spouses with different tastes than the cook. My long marriage to the late man of the house is proof there is life and marriage after exhaustive searches for foods we both like. To me, he had the strangest tastebuds ever!
He would not eat spaghetti or casseroles of any kind, but loved maidrites and meatloaf, both of which have tomato sauce of some type in them. No baked, mashed or fried potatoes – ever. French fries were plain, with salt, and watermelon, also salted. Popcorn went on peanut-buttered bread for a crunchy open sandwich. Peanut butter was also eaten with thuringer on bread. Probably the oddest combination was his delight of putting fresh strawberries in their own syrup on top of roast beef or a rare-cooked hamburger steak. I dare say, sometimes the rest of us just sat in awe and watched him eat those weird combinations.
Needless to say, I cooked separate meals many times. The girls and I would eat cheeseburger macaroni while he had a strawberry burger. In the end, it didn’t matter, there was so much more to life than worrying about who likes the menu.
With Mother’s Day coming up Sunday, here are some easy recipes to make for mom on her day off.
Chicken Fajita Casserole
Some simple ingredients mix together in one bowl and bake in one pan for easy meal and cleanup.
Ingredients:
4 c shredded cooked chicken (about 3 large breasts)
2 c instant rice
1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of chicken soup
1 c sour cream
1 c frozen diced onion and bell pepper blend
- 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with chilies (like RoTel), undrained
1 ½ c chicken broth
1 (1.12-ounce) pkt fajita seasoning
1 (8 oz) shredded Mexican blend cheese (about 2 c)
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine the chicken, uncooked rice, cream of chicken, sour cream, diced onion and bell pepper, tomatoes with chilies, chicken broth, fajita seasoning, and about half of the cheese. Mix to combine. Pour the mixture into the prepared dish and spread it evenly.
Bake for about 25 minutes. Remove from the oven, top with the remaining cheese and return to the oven until the cheese is melted.