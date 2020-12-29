Happy New Year one and all! I’m sure as the clock strikes 12:01 tonight there will be an audible sigh of “finally!” across the nation and beyond as we try to put 2020 behind us and look forward to a refreshing and healthy 2021. I know it won’t happen in an instant, but I think we can all feel the anticipation of better days ahead.
House parties were all the rage for New Year’s Eve when I was a kid in the late 50s and 60s. People got dressed up and went to a neighbor’s house for the evening. All the neighborhood kids had a slumber party at one house with a communal babysitter or two, and the grownups had the adult party at another house. Mom had a pretty navy blue taffeta dress with rhinestone buttons that was her fancy dress and she had matching satin pumps and rhinestone earrings and bracelet. I thought she looked so elegant to go to someone’s house for a party.
The kids would play games that they got for Christmas and have popcorn and snacks. No one really slept; we napped through the football games on New Year’s Day. It’s funny how somethings never change, I still nap through the football games on New Year’s Day!
If you are having a family game night to welcome in the new year, you might like to make some of these easy finger foods to go with the chips and dips. Stay safe and healthy everyone.
Ham and Cheese Biscuits
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
2 c buttermilk baking mix, like Bisquick
1 c shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 c diced ham
2/3 c milk
1 1/2 Tbsp melted butter
Directions:
1. In a bowl combine the baking mix, cheese and ham. Stir in the milk.
2. Using a small ice cream scoop, scoop the mixture into a well-greased iron skillet.
3. Bake in a 425-degree oven for 15-17 minutes or until the tops are golden brown.
4. Remove and brush with the melted butter. Makes 12 biscuits