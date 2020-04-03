Cook time: 35 Min. Prep time: 20 Min. Serves: 4 hungry guys
Ingredients:
1 box of Spanish rice mix
1 can (15 oz) diced tomatoes w/basil, garlic & oregano
1 can (11 oz) Mexican style corn, drained
1 c shredded Mexican cheese blend
2 snack-size bags Fritos corn chips, broken up
1 lb. ground beef
Directions:
1. Brown and drain ground beef in a skillet.
2. Add corn.
3. While ground beef is browning cook the Spanish rice according to directions on the box using the can of tomatoes in juice.
4. Add the cooked rice to the ground beef mixture. Pour into a sprayed 9 x 13 pan.
5. Sprinkle cheese over the top.
6. Then sprinkle crushed corn chips
7. Cook for 10 minutes at 350°.