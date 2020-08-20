And the race is on! No, I don’t mean the Daytona, Derby or politics! I’m talking about the madhouse that usually accompanies getting a schedule in place when the kiddos go back to school.
I can’t attest to today’s kids, but not so very long ago, I had to wrestle with two semi-lethargic girls to get them into a morning wake-up-and-get-to-school-routine after a summer of casual bedtimes and late mornings. The challenge is real, the screams of “get out, I’m in the shower!” were real for the one bathroom/four people household, the tears from “I spilled cereal on my new shirt” were real. My heart races just a little thinking back to those panic-filled mornings. Of course, they weren’t all like that, but those are the ones that stand out.
Eventually, we settle into a routine that works for us, whether it’s a grab-and-go breakfast muffin or sandwich, or breakfast together before everyone heads out for their day. Then everyone comes home hungry and ready for supper and your second panic hits.
My mom had a system in place. When we came home from school, we changed into “play clothes” and (sometimes) hung up our school clothes if they stayed clean for a whole day; otherwise, they (sort of) went in the hamper. Each of us had after-school chores, even though we lived in the city. Mine was always peeling potatoes for supper or some other prep as assigned.
If the ironing board was sitting out and there were rolled up pieces of clothing on it, that meant I had some ironing to do. Mom would sprinkle the cotton clothes when she took them off the clothesline, roll them up and stick them in the freezer where they stayed until it was ironing day or until we needed the item to wear.
I never could figure out why we had to change into play clothes if playtime wasn’t going to happen. Still, treasuring those memories in spite of how “overworked and underappreciated” we thought we were then, brings a smile to my face today.
Here is a delicious recipe for supper that can be quickly put together in assembly-line fashion with help from the kiddos after you’ve prepped the ingredients. It is best to use heavy duty foil for this dish to avoid leaks in the oven or grill, and you can save on dirtying dishes by eating camp-style from the packets once their done.
BBQ Chicken Foil Packs
Ingredients
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut in 1-inch pieces
2 cups barbecue sauce
2 cups drained pineapple tidbits
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 small red onion, diced
Steps
1 Heat oven to 375°F. Cut 4 large sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil; arrange singly on flat surface.
2 In medium bowl, toss together 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut in 1-inch pieces, and 2 cups barbecue sauce until chicken is fully coated.
3 Divide chicken pieces evenly among sheets of foil. Divide 2 cups drained pineapple tidbits, 1 bell pepper, diced, and 1 small red onion, diced, evenly over chicken on foil sheets.
4 Bring up 2 sides of foil over chicken so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space on sides for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.
5 Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165°F). To grill, place foil packs on preheated grill. Cook 10 minutes. Turn packs over; cook 10 to 15 minutes longer or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165°F).