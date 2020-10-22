Easy Taco Pie

Ingredients:
1 can (8 oz) refrigerated crescent rolls
1 lb. lean (at least 80%) ground beef
¾ cup thick and chunky salsa
2 Tbl taco seasoning mix (from 1-oz package)
1 c shredded Cheddar cheese (4 oz)
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Unroll dough; separate into 8 triangles. Place in ungreased 9-inch square pan or 10-inch pie plate; press over bottom and up sides to form crust.
2. In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in salsa and taco seasoning mix; simmer 5 minutes. Spoon meat mixture in crust-lined pan; sprinkle with cheese.
3. Bake 14-17 minutes or until crust is deep golden brown and cheese is melted. Served topped with lettuce and tomato, if desired. Other toppings you can include are sour cream, extra cheese, extra salsa, sliced avocadoes, and black olives. Make it your own creation.