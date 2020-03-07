Fort Dodge Messenger: Fort Dodge Regional Airport is economic engine for the area
Its impact far exceeds the taxpayers’ investment.
The Fort Dodge Regional Airport is obviously a place for people to get flights that can start them on journeys to anywhere in the world.
But its impact extends beyond just the comings and goings of passengers. According to a statewide survey conducted by the Iowa Department of Transportation, the airport has an annual economic impact of $32 million.
It provides that impact while costing less than $1 million a year to operate.
Getting $32 million of economic impact for less than $1 million is a really good deal. A closer look at the numbers shows just how good of a deal it is.
The airport’s budget has been in the $600,000 range for the last few years. The proposed 2020-2021 airport budget presented to the Fort Dodge City Council earlier this year calls for spending $653,113. But thanks to revenues generated at the airport, city property tax payers are providing $273,113 of that money.
So the taxpayers shell out $273,113 for, ultimately, $32 million of economic impact. That is spectacular.
This summer, construction crews will be doing some work to seal and protect the runways. Rhonda Chambers, the airport’s director of aviation, has described the work as applying lotion to the asphalt. It’s a pricey project, but the city has received a $616,500 grant from the United States Department of Transportation to pay for it. The grant reduces the project’s cost burden on local property taxpayers.
It’s clear that the airport’s value to this community transcends the airline schedule. The facility is a key to the area’s economy and future growth. It is worthy of everyone’s support.
— Feb. 29