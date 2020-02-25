Fort Dodge Messenger: FFA enriches the lives of students
FFA was established in 1928 as Future Farmers of America. It was renamed the National FFA Organization in 1988 to reflect the rapid changes and greater employment diversity in agriculture. To most of us, it is known simply as FFA.
After more than eight decades, FFA continues to enrich the lives of students by helping them develop their potential for leadership, personal growth and career success through agriculture education.
The FFA motto captures the spirit of the organization succinctly: "Learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve."
Those 12 words help explain why this vibrant organization is as important today as it was in a more rural America.
In the 21st century, FFA embraces a lot more than traditional farm life. According to its national website, more than 300 careers are facilitated by FFA – everything from agriscience to biotechnology to turf grass management. The organization now has a membership of 669,989. There are 8,630 chapters. FFA boasts members in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
National FFA Week begins today and runs through Feb. 29.
Those of us who live in rural Iowa need little reminder of the importance of agriculture education and the contributions to our nation made by those who pursue careers in agriculture.
Even so, this is a welcome opportunity to showcase the activities of FFA at the local, state and national levels.
— Feb. 22
Dubuque Telegraph Herald: Expand Iowa's tax-free holiday in August
For years there has been discussion of expanding Iowa's two-day tax-free holiday in August — something that has the support of many retailers, citizens and this newspaper's Editorial Board.
As it stands, the tax-free holiday comes with a list of sometimes confusing exceptions — belt buckles without belts attached are taxed, while when attached to belts, are exempt. Expanding the list of exemptions to include all non-food items, for example, would give families a break, retailers a boost, and resolve a lot of confusion.
The Iowa Legislature is contemplating an expansion of a state tax holiday, but this measure has nothing to do with the school supplies and sports equipment families are looking to purchase in summer.
A House Economic Development subcommittee has supported a measure to establish a three-day tax-exempt holiday over the Fourth of July holiday — specifically on the sale of guns and ammunition.
Rep. Terry Baxter, R-Garner, touted the move as a safety measure, saying the tax-free days would allow hunters to make purchases well in advance of the fall hunting season, thereby giving them more time to acclimate to their new weapons and have a chance to practice at a gun range before the season opens.
Further, Baxter said, the timing around the Fourth of July seems a fitting way to honor "those men and women in arms" who fought for their country and Second Amendment rights.
The reasoning behind both of those statements seems to be stretched thin.
It's hard to imagine that law enforcement officials would agree that the way to make the Fourth of July a safer holiday weekend would be to discount sales of firearms and ammo.
More importantly however, is the poor precedent such a measure would set.
One lawmaker jokingly suggested adding in fishing gear and kayaks to make the legislation appeal to a broader swath. Picking out any subset of the populace based on a recreational activity is a bad idea. Why should hunters (or fishers) get a tax-amnesty weekend any more than tennis players or gardeners or quilters or yoga?
If Iowa wants to expand its tax-exempt offerings, let's make it an initiative with a higher calling — like helping out families and schoolchildren. A break on school supplies, backpacks, sports helmets and ballet slippers, just before the start of the school year, would go a long way toward making an impact.
Iowa lawmakers shouldn't be in the business of cherry-picking winners and losers when it comes to tax exemptions. If the state is moving that direction, it should be toward broader help for families of schoolchildren rather than the small percentage of people who would benefit from a guns and ammunition exemption.
— Feb. 19