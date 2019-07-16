Sioux City Journal: Of medical cannabis and the ACA
We do not quarrel with the decision on Thursday by majority Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature to not put the state’s medical cannabis program on the agenda for interim study committees this year. That they pledged to put the issue “at the forefront of the 2020 legislative session,” as Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny put it, strikes us as an acceptable plan in response to the veto of a medical cannabis bill by Gov. Kim Reynolds after this year’s session.
We urge lawmakers to make sure Iowans — in particular, Iowans who seek relief through medical cannabis for medical conditions from which they suffer — are given all reasonable opportunities during the next session of the Legislature to share feedback about the state’s law in open, transparent fashion. Public input should be a key part of this discussion.
We were disappointed Reynolds vetoed a bill we believe would have improved the state’s medical cannabis program.
The bill, which passed 96-3 in the House and 40-7 in the Senate, would have: 1) Removed the cap on how much tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, the compound in a cannabis plant associated with getting a high) is contained in medical marijuana and instead limited the amount of medical cannabis a patient can be prescribed to no more than 25 grams in 90 days. 2) Softened language through which Iowans could be recommended for the program, changing “untreatable pain” to “severe or chronic pain.” 3) Allowed physician assistants and nurse practitioners to recommend patients for the program.
Reynolds said she vetoed the legislation because the 25-gram cap would allow an individual to consume more THC per day than a recreational marijuana user. She said the state’s medical cannabis advisory board recommends a cap of 4.5 grams for 90 days. Supporters say the 3 percent THC cap limits the effectiveness of medical cannabis.
From the beginning of this discussion in 2014, we have for reasons of compassion supported a medical marijuana program in our state.
We acknowledge progress on medical cannabis in Iowa over the last five years, but suggestions of ways to make the program even better, such as a change in THC, deserve more discussion.
We believe Reynolds and lawmakers of both chambers and both parties share a commitment to identifying common ground on ways of improving what’s in place today. For the good of affected Iowans, that task should get immediate attention when the 2020 legislative session opens in January.
— July 14
The Baltimore Sun: Texas case against ACA usurps Congress
Texas v. United States probably doesn’t ring a bell for most Americans, but the legal proceeding heard Tuesday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans could have dire consequences for the nearly 20 million Americans who have health insurance today because of the Affordable Care Act. Last December, a U.S. District Court judge in the Lone Star State struck down the ACA for a suspect legal reasoning — declaring the individual mandate unconstitutional and inseverable from the rest of Obamacare, thus dooming the entire framework.
In the language of the health care debate, that makes the 5th Circuit an actual death panel, not the phony-baloney kind conjured by Obamacare critics a decade ago. The judges literally have in their hands the power to kill the medically needy. According to one Harvard University study, increased insurance enrollment has caused patients to seek medical treatment earlier and thus avoid more risky surgical procedures and other treatments. The federal government’s own analysis show it has saved Americans billions of dollars in the form of lower health care costs. If one 2006 Massachusetts study on the importance of government-backed health insurance can be relied upon, the ACA may have saved 24,000 lives in its first nine years of existence. Kill the ACA and you are going to pull the plug on thousands of human beings, too.
What’s truly breathtaking about Texas v. United States, however, is its legal reasoning. Judge Reed C. O’Connor based his ruling on the decision by Congress to render useless a single provision of the ACA — the individual mandate. The Republican majority did so in 2017 by taking away the penalty as part of its tax cut legislation. No longer do individuals face a fine (or, technically, a tax, according to the Supreme Court) for failing to obtain insurance. No tax? No law. That’s what Judge O’Connor decided. Yet Congress had the option of killing the ACA instead of simply removing the penalty and didn’t take it. And now the courts are going to usurp the legislative function? Isn’t that what conservatives are supposed to hate?
Make no mistake, we argued against congressional action to zero out the individual mandate two years ago because it has been a helpful part of the ACA, spurring young, healthy people to buy health insurance, which not only protects them from medical and financial disaster but makes premiums more affordable for everyone by balancing out the risk pool. It’s a win-win approach. But even without the mandate, the thought of denying health insurance to millions of Americans who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford it is unacceptable. This country is already suffering enough social and financial division, enough haves versus have-nots class warfare, to throw yet another timber on that particular fire. Forget the ambition of Medicare For All, how about just some basic health insurance coverage of any type for the working poor that they can actually afford?
Twice, the Supreme Court has given its stamp of approval to Obamacare. Kill the health care law now and there will be chaos. The nation’s health care system has adapted. Huge investments have been made. Millions are in the system. If Congress wants to put the nation on a different path, they need to be the ones to make that choice. The jurists of the 5th Circuit aren’t equipped to fundamentally remake health care delivery. Particularly not on such a slender legal thread — on an argument that a provision now rendered useless by the legislative branch was too critical to circumvent.
Let’s recall all the ACA provisions that Americans really, really like. Take, for instance, the ability to keep a child on a family health insurance plan until age 26. Or coverage for preexisting conditions. Or expanded Medicaid coverage in many states. What happens to all that if the entirety of Obamacare goes away? The short answer: They go away, too. As much as some people may truly believe President Donald Trump’s claim that he and Republicans in Congress have a heretofore unknown plan to replace the ACA after the 2020 election, Americans should be skeptical.
That’s like expecting professional saboteurs, vandals and graffiti artists to devote themselves to restoring public infrastructure to pristine conditions. No one is expecting the court to fix the nation’s health care problems, they’d settle for judges not making them much, much worse.
— July 9