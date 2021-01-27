Edwards Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning has begun addressing recent growth in their business by beginning construction of a new warehouse and showroom on K Ave to be completed before the end of the year.
“We feel we’re taking major steps forward and need more space to hold stuff,” Nate Edwards, owner of Edwards Plumbing said. “I’ve been talking to the owner of the old bowling alley for years and finally we were able to buy the property and start building in November after the derecho delayed us.”
The warehouse will measure 198x54 sq feet and wil hold material for the business as well as offices for staff members and eventually a showroom to display toilets, tubs, bath fixtures and showers for purchase. Edwards stated the businesses would not utilize all the space initially and plans to rent out storage space.
“The first half of the warehouse will be used for storage, offices and showroom,” Edwards said. “We would be interested in hiring someone with an interior design degree to help customers pick out fixtures when they remodeling their bathrooms. We are currently all crammed into the same office, so having a couple in this new warehouse would be nice. We are also thinking of using space for continuing ed classrooms for new hires.”
According to Edwards, construction of the building has been under Brian Parr Construction, Grimm Construction will do the foam spray inside, Stein Construction will take of the interior, McDowells the material, Johnson Concrete will do the concrete work, Elwick Electric will handle the electrical work, drywall provided by Bearbower, Halstead Doors the garage doors and Edwards will take care of the heating and cooling. Schminke performed the demolition and dirt work of the old bowling alley in the late fall. Edwards noted it was important to stay local with the construction of the warehouse and there is no hurry to complete the building. He expects it will be open by Christmas this year. Additional staff will be hired as needed.
“My hope is that we continue to grow as a company to be a great local business for Vinton,” Edwards said. “We want to provide these services instead of having people travel to Cedar Rapids or Waterloo to big box stores. Being that first option for Vinton and the area is a priority for us.”
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will have updates as they completion of the warehouse progresses later this year.