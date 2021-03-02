Nov. 27, 1934 — Feb. 12, 2021
SALINAS, Calif. — E. Joe Hancock, DDS, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at the age of 86, after a 31 year battle with colon cancer. He was supported during his final illness by his far-flung family and zoom electronic technology, bringing together members in New York, Boston, Salinas and Melbourne, Australia for very frequent visits.
Born in Clarion, Iowa, to John and Clara Hancock, Joe moved with his family to Oelwein, graduating from Oelwein HS in 1953. He attended the State University of Iowa for undergraduate study, followed by graduation from SUI School of Dentistry in 1959. During the summer of l958 he was selected to work with Dr. Allan Fisher on a naval research project in Point Barrow, Alaska – a highlight of his college years because of his love for all outdoor adventure.
After graduation he married Linda (Greenley) Hancock and immediately reported for duty at the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego, CA where he had received a one year dental internship. Two years of sea duty followed, allowing him to visit several ports of call in the Orient. His final naval duty station was at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey. His military obligations completed, he made the short move to Salinas where he opened his office and practiced dentistry for almost 50 years. He enjoyed his patients, often seeing 2 or 3 generations within families – many of whom became friends.
He and Linda were quickly absorbed into the life of the community, which at that time had a population of a mere 52,000. He was touched by the lives of so many people and took all the ups and downs that life can toss out with stubbornness, humor, and dignity.
Joe never neglected his obligation to his chosen home town, serving in various board positions with the United Way, The Salvation Army, The Community Concert Association, several-terms as Chairman of the Park and Recreation Commission and as Vice President of the Monterey County Symphony. He was a director of the California Rodeo, serving as chairman of the Miss CA Rodeo Committee for over 15 years. He received the Saddleman’s Award in 2004. Professionally he served as president of the Monterey Bay Dental Society, becoming a delegate to the CDA House of Delegates.
Joe enjoyed a very strong spiritual life, demonstrated by his devotion to his church, First Presbyterian Church in Monterey, including his participation in virtual services during the recent quarantine. In a previous congregation he served as both an Elder and Deacon.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Dr. John Hancock, and his son-in-law, Dr. Andrew Baker.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda, and lovingly remembered by his children, Nancy Hancock Baker and Tom Hancock (his wife, Andrea), four grandchildren, Clare and Sam Baker (Melbourne, Australia) and Holly and Alex Hancock of Boston MA. Grandpa Joe will always be remembered for his calm and kind demeanor, his warm smile, his strong work ethic and his loving commitment to family.
A Celebration of Joe’s life will be held when convening is once again possible. Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Condolences may be sent to Linda Hancock, 1320 Padre Drive #242, Salinas, CA 93901