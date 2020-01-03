Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Egg Roll Noodle Bowl

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min. YIELD: 4 servings.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/2 pound ground pork

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 cups shredded cabbage (about 1 small head)

2 large carrots, shredded (about 2 cups)

4 ounces rice noodles or lo mein noodles

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Additional soy sauce, optional

  • editor’s note: you could use packaged cole slaw to save prep time.

Directions:

1. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; cook and crumble pork until browned, 4-6 minutes. Stir in soy sauce, garlic and seasonings. Add cabbage and carrots; cook until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally, 4-6 minutes longer.

2. Cook noodles according to package directions; drain and immediately add to pork mixture, tossing to combine. Sprinkle with green onions. If desired, top with some crunchy chow mein noodles and serve with additional soy sauce.

Tags