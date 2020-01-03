Egg Roll Noodle Bowl

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min. YIELD: 4 servings.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1/2 pound ground pork
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
1/4 teaspoon pepper
6 cups shredded cabbage (about 1 small head)
2 large carrots, shredded (about 2 cups)
4 ounces rice noodles or lo mein noodles
3 green onions, thinly sliced
Additional soy sauce, optional
- editor’s note: you could use packaged cole slaw to save prep time.
Directions:
1. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; cook and crumble pork until browned, 4-6 minutes. Stir in soy sauce, garlic and seasonings. Add cabbage and carrots; cook until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally, 4-6 minutes longer.
2. Cook noodles according to package directions; drain and immediately add to pork mixture, tossing to combine. Sprinkle with green onions. If desired, top with some crunchy chow mein noodles and serve with additional soy sauce.