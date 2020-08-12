Eggplant Fritters

Surprisingly sweet little fritters that may change everything you thought you knew about eggplant.
Cook time: 30 Min Prep time: 15 Min
Ingredients
1 1/2 c self-rising flour
1 large egg, beaten
1/3 c sugar
1 1/2 c mashed eggplant (peeled and diced, then boiled until soft, drained and mashed)
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
enough milk to make a thick batter (approx. 2 tablespoons)
oil for frying
powdered sugar for dusting
Directions:
1. Mix well all ingredients together, except milk. Add enough milk to make a thick batter. (Should be softer than a drop biscuit dough, but thicker and heavier than a pancake batter.)
2. Place about 1/2" of vegetable oil in heavy skillet, heat. When the oil becomes hot enough, drop batter by tablespoons full into the hot oil.
3. Fry until browned. Turn and fry the other side.
4. Drain on paper towels.
5. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.