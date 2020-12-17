Eggs Benedict Casserole

Ingredients:
1 can (16.3 oz) southern homestyle refrigerated biscuits (8 biscuits)
8 oz thinly sliced Canadian bacon, chopped
8 eggs
2 c milk
1 pkg hollandaise sauce mix (plus ingredients to make sauce)
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish or 3-quart casserole with cooking spray.
Open the can of refrigerated Southern Recipe biscuits into 8 biscuits. Cut each biscuit into 8 pieces; place in baking dish. Add 8 oz thinly sliced Canadian bacon, chopped; mix gently with biscuit pieces.
In medium bowl, beat 8 eggs and 2 cups milk with whisk until well blended. Pour over biscuit mixture.
Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until biscuits are puffed and knife inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven.
Meanwhile, make the package of hollandaise sauce mix as directed on package.
Cut casserole hot into squares. Top each serving with hollandaise sauce; garnish with chopped fresh chives if desired.