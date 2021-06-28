Eleanor Kaiser

WALKER: Eleanor Joan (Hays) Kaiser, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Vinton Lutheran Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton, with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday at the Phillips Funeral Home (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established.
Eleanor was born on April 10, 1934 in Vinton, the daughter of Weldon and Thelma (Kelly) Hays. On November 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to Veryl Kaiser at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton.
Eleanor and Veryl farmed in their early years and later founded Kaiser Truck Tire Center in Cedar Rapids and Rose-Bar. Eleanor was very active in her churches in Walker, Cedar Rapids and Vinton, as well as their “winter” church in Mesa, Arizona, where Eleanor enjoyed teaching bible study. Eleanor developed her skills as a painter at the age of 63 and taught art classes in Arizona. She was devoted to her family and spending time with them was her greatest joy.
Survivors include her children, Joe (Janet Edler) Kaiser of Walker, Susan (Alan) Bird of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Karen Kaiser of Cedar Rapids; 9 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years Veryl in 2018; and her son Kenneth in 2018.
