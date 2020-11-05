Benton County Auditor Hayley Rippel’s office and election officials across Benton County arrived at work around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday for Election Day and they knew they would not be leaving anytime soon. In fact, the votes from all 19 precincts would not be ready until 10:30 p.m., almost 17 hours later.
“I feel very blessed that we pretty much had everything reported by 10:30 p.m.,” Rippel said. “I think that has to be a record for a large presidential election. I have to give credit to our election workers. There were a lot of newbies today who may have been nervous, but they all did awesome.”
The results were 14,721 ballots collected in Benton County, including nearly 6,600 absentee ballots returned. According to Rippel, 100 absentees would come in each day, including 232 the day before election. A team of volunteers began counting absentees early on Monday to be able to have results ready by Tuesday night.
“There is no way we could have gone through all them in time to be done tonight otherwise,” Rippel said. “The 2016 Election had 4,400 absentee ballots, which was then a record. Looking at the Secretary of State’s website, it looks like records were broken throughout the state.”
Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, phones in the Auditor’s office went down and the staff had to quickly move communications to their cell phones for new voter registrations and curbside voting.
“Supposedly a data center crashed,” Rippel said. “We routed everything to our cell phones, so we could keep up with the calls. All precinct chairs knew right away we had issues, but we worked around it.”
At the community center in Van Horne, Stacie Gorkow worked as a Precinct Chair for the Big Grove and Union Townships. Gorkow has worked elections since 2012 and wasn’t sure what to expect from this year’s election considering the absentee and early voting.
“I wasn’t sure how busy we’d be on Tuesday, but we did have quite a line of people waiting to vote at 7:00 a.m. when polls opened,” Gorkow said. “We had four workers and myself in Van Horne, so we went through the line pretty quickly. Everybody was extremely pleasant.”
According to Gorkow, 468 people voted in person at the community center, believing it to ultimately be less than the 2016 election. However, the day remained fairly steady in terms of traffic, with only a few breaks for the staff. She noted voters were better prepared this year and had the right materials on them, including their IDs.
“That made our job so much easier when people had everything they needed to vote,” Gorkow said. “Everything went really smooth and we didn't really have any issues. One thing that shocked me was an older gentleman that came in. He turned his ballot into the machine and told us how easy it was. I was just kinda joking with him and he told me this was his first time voting. No matter which side people were on, this election called people to action.”
Anyone in line as polls closed at 9:00 p.m. were allowed to vote. After all votes were taken down, the staff put all the equipment away and Gorkow brought it back up to Vinton along with unused ballots. She was back home around 11:00 p.m.
“I feel very strongly about making every vote county,” Gorkow said. “It’s important for people to take time out of their day to vote or to volunteer. I’m proud to be a part of the voting process and hope people are proud to have their voices heard.”
Outside of voting in person or early voting, Benton County offered curbside voting for those with disabilities or in isolation due to COVID-19. Curbside voting is nothing new in Iowa, but usage increased this year according to Rippel.
“Many of the people using curbside were polite and told us ahead of time if they had tested positive for the virus,” Rippel said. “We used extra precautions and did not take the pens back. We appreciated the heads up when we went out to their vehicles.”
While many would assume the Wednesday following the election is a rest day for Rippel and the Auditor office, there is still plenty to do. Equipment from all county precincts must be accounted for. Provisional ballots must be counted and write-ins for candidates must be tallied.
“Our work is really not done until the results are canvassed next week and everything is put away,” Rippel said.
The official election results will be canvassed by the Benton County Board of Supervisors during their Tuesday meeting beginning at 9:00 a.m.