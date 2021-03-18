Nov. 29, 1942 — March 15, 2021
WINTHROP — Elinor Rae “Ellie” Biekert, 78, of Winthrop died Monday morning, March 15, 2021 at her home.
A private family service will be held at the Church of Christ United, Winthrop with Rev. Vicki Engelmann officiating.
Final resting place: Fairview Cemetery, Winthrop.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop is assisting he family.
Condolences may be sent to: Chelley Koch, 2142 F Avenue, Aurora, Iowa 50607.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Ellie was born on Nov. 29, 1942 in Iowa Falls, the daughter of Harold Eugene & Daisy Blanche (Horton) Grandgeorge. She was raised there and graduated from Iowa Falls High School in the class of 1961. Ellie met Ronald Ray Biekert while he was a student at Ellsworth Junior College in Iowa Falls. They were united in marriage on April 30, 1961 at the First Methodist Church in Waterloo. To this union were born two children, Michelle and Christopher. Ron & Ellie lived in Blakesburg and Clarksville before moving to Winthrop. Ellie raised her family and worked at Fareway in Independence for many years.
Ellie was a member of the Church of Christ United. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts, reading, traveling, cruises, church breakfasts, PEW rides, wintering in Texas, getting together with her gal pals and in earlier years, spending time at their lake home at Delhi. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.
Ellie is survived by Daughter: Chelley (Larry) Koch of Aurora; Son: Chris Biekert of Independence; 4 Grandchildren: Colin (Kelly) Koch, Chelsey (Jacob) Moellers, Caileye (Vinnie) Boock and Caleb Koch; 6 Great Grandchildren: Aisley & Declan Koch; Jayden & Callan Moellers; Ellie Boock and baby Boock on the way; Sister: Mary Grandgeorge of California; Brother: Roger Grandgeorge of Baxter, Iowa; Sister-in-law: Deby (Frank) Woodson of Derby, Kansas & Janet Grandgeorge of Alden; Nieces; Nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Ron on Jan. 21, 2008.