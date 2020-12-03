I admit that there have been years when I have entered December with a “ba-humbug” attitude. Christmas is a lot of work. Seeing wreaths and wrapping paper appear on shelves the day after Halloween has seemed overly commercial. There are the unrealistic high standards that people set for themselves and others when it comes to decorations, gifting, gatherings and more. There is stress, anxiety, and in-laws.
But this year I found myself longing for Christmas by mid-November. I was ready to put up the Christmas tree the week before Thanksgiving. The lights outside were turned on before the Thanksgiving food had been purchased. I was ready for some joy in a year filled with difficulties.
I’ve been reading the poetry book “Kneeling in Bethlehem” by Anne Weems, and her poem entitled “O Lord, You Were Born!” spoke to me this year. Here are a few lines: “I say yes, yes, when they shout “Commercial” and “Hectic, hectic, hectic.”…But somehow a fa-la-la keeps creeping out….So I’ll say it: I love Christmas tinsel and angel voices that come from the beds upstairs.”
Indeed, some years we do enter into December and the holiday time with the cynicism and superiority of seasoned adults. We’ve been there, done that, cleaned up the mess that followed. We’ve done the cookies and the parties and the gift exchanges and the trip to the store to buy milk for Santa.
I’ve decided to set my cynicism and superiority and been-there, done-that attitude aside this year. I’m going to enter into Advent and head toward Christmas with joy. Joy that I’m alive. Joy that my church family is able to worship online and still find ways to stay connected. Joy for all that God has given me. And among those gifts, I will remember the great gift that God gave to us in Jesus. Jesus is the one who is the shining light of Christmas.
While it isn’t typically used as a Christmas text, the famous lines of the Gospel of John chapter 3 epitomize what Jesus is to us this holiday season: 3:16 ‘For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life. 3:17 ‘Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. (NRSV)
Most of all this season, I celebrate the joy that is found in Christ Jesus. Jesus, that little baby in a stable, who is born to be a light in the world.