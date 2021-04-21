Bobcat girls soccer continued a strong start to their 2021 season as they trounced South Tama 7-0 on Tuesday at home, already making waves over the previous 2019 season in a mere four games.
“We really came out with a strong start in the first half,” coach Thomas Trainer said. “We communicated, set our sights on getting a goal early. We adjusted to playing in the wind to start off. Our energy remained in that first half.”
Junior Grace Embretson put Benton on the board within four minutes to get her offense going early. Senior Shakayla broke away for an easy shot 20 minutes later after several shots were off the mark. Emebretson quickly followed up a minute last to give the Bobcats a 3-0 lead 25 minutes into the game. The two would finish the half strong with a goal each, giving Embretson a hat trick with a minute to go.
“Those two are hard to stop when they are both on,” Trainer said. “We saw a lot of good stuff offensively and girls playing unselfishly. This was our second clean sheet of the year. Our defense played really well and did a good job of communicating.”
The Bobcats did slow down in the second half and struggled to produce quality shots at the goal for the first 20 minutes. Embretson punched in her fourth goal of the evening while junior Kynzie Vollbrecht ended the half on a high note with a goal in the last four minutes.
“Being up with this big of a lead isn’t something we’re used to as a team,” Trainer said. “We didn’t keep our focus from the first half. We really tried to widen out the field and give Kynzie some opportunities. She’s got a lot of speed and we’re excited about what she can bring offensively.”
Four games into the season, Benton has scored more goals (17) than the entire 2019 season (16) and have their first 3-1 start in program history according to Varsity Bound. This is Trainer’s first season coaching the program and he has brought in an uptempo offense while continuing to build on a defensive tradition at Benton.
In the past, this team has won by grinding out 1-0 games and relying on their defense,” Trainer said. “That’s not fun to play for them and not fun to coach. Our expectation is to put up more goals and the girls are really buying into it.”
The Bobcats will travel to Solon on Friday and be at Marion on Tuesday.