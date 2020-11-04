“I feel like this is how math should always be.” says 4th grader Jude Guilford when asked how he feels about math this year compared to other school years. Benton Community students in Kindergarten through 8th grade have been learning with a new math curriculum this year. The curriculum, called Engage New York (EngageNY), was developed by the authors of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics math standards and is very closely aligned with those standards.
EngageNY uses research based strategies that follow a flexible learning progression for teaching math concepts. New concepts are first taught using concrete manipulatives, then moves into representing the concrete through written drawings and symbols. Finally students move into the abstract representation using number algorithms. Lessons are rooted in place value concepts that teach students to manipulate numbers and learn to be flexible with strategies they use to solve problems. These strategies help students solve problems efficiently and with confidence. Makayla Volesky, a fourth grade student at Norway shares, “There are many ways to show how to do math, to learn it and solve it.”
Fourth grade teachers at Norway Intermediate have fully embraced the new curriculum. Kacey Boone, a fourth grade teacher explains, “As an adult now, I wish I would have learned math this way. Teaching and learning this way has made me use mental math strategies more often in my daily life.” Teachers see their students using many strategies to solve problems instead of just one strategy. Students can represent their thinking to show they understand the concepts. “What I enjoy about math is that there are so many different strategies you can use for just one problem,” 4th grader Jon Kirkpatrick mentions.
Teachers appreciate that this curriculum provides ample opportunities for students to challenge themselves. Kennedy Bakker shares her feelings about the curriculum, “I simply enjoy that it’s challenging, and that I can run at it with a good mindset knowing that I can learn something new.” Students are diving deeper into math concepts and able to make connections. Libby Ward expands on this by saying, “I think that math is more important than I thought because we use real problems from the real world.”
Benton teachers have received support over the past two years from the Area Education Agency to prepare for adopting a new math curriculum. This training, along with continued support for AEA staff have helped make this transition easier for teachers. Teachers are also working in collaborative, grade level groups to support one another and ensure consistent teaching methods are used throughout the district.
The Norway fourth grade teachers look forward to seeing how student’s math abilities improve as they spend more time with this new curriculum. Teacher Emilie Trumpold shares, “Students have grown so much in the short time we have used this curriculum. I can’t wait to see what future, incoming fourth graders will be able to do after being immersed in this curriculum.”