VINTON - District enrollment and continued discussions regarding Covid-19 were two items discussed during a special meeting of the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District (VSCSD) school board Monday evening.
"There has been much talk around the state and the nation about 'missing students'," Kyle Koeppen, VS district superintendent, said. "Many districts have experienced a tremendous loss of students due to the pandemic."
He explained that "many families decided to simply keep their kids at home and or move during the shutdown. VSCSD did not experience this as we actually saw a slight increase in certified enrollment. We did have seven students who chose Independent Private Instruction (I.P.I.) no school or AEA services available with this choice.
"We had four students choose Competent Private Instruction (C.P.I.) has supervision and assessment for progress monitoring. We have 80 resident students enrolled in our homeschool assistance program. There are currently 104 students in our virtual school program,” he added.
Board members also reviewed some of the changes made within the district during the past month.
Koeppen stated that staff is prioritizing masks over shields, along with decisions to have no youth activities, middle school activities and also restricting spectator attendance at events.
Staff has also created a ‘youtube’ channel to give district patrons an opportunity to view events.
All present at the meeting agreed that everyone needs do to their part to keep the community safe and the school open.
“The need for not only the school to practice healthy mitigation strategies but also the community at large. Making smart decisions about where and who you are around, wearing a mask while out about in public, having good hygiene by washing hands and cleaning regularly,” Koeppen stated.
In other business:
- In the past, the district school board and the Vinton Shellsburg Education Association (VSEA) representatives discussed “if there were an increase in the unspent balance, part of it might be allocated as a stipend to current employees.
“We did finish the year with an increase in the balance,” Koeppen said. Board members approved an extra stipend for every employee in the district, $250 for every full-time employee and $125 for each part-time employee. This stipend will be paid out in the second December payroll, which is December 17.