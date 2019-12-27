Entertaining season continues with soup options

I hope all of you readers had a great holiday with friends and family. I don’t know about you, but I am kind of tired of cooking — and eating! There was a lot of rich food intake over the past few days and old arthritis is letting me know it’s time to get back to better eating habits.
But, you say, we still have the New Year to go, and football games to watch and other opportunities to gather with friends. That is so true. My thoughts are if you are hosting a bowl game day or New Year’s Eve/Day party, why not make a couple of delicious and easy soups and let others bring some sides, like slider sandwiches, dips, pickle rolls, etc. Set up a snack buffet and you will have more time with guests and less in the kitchen.
Lots of folks I know have chili for football get-togethers. But many also have chili suppers for Christmas Eve, so if you’re tired of chili, you might want to try one of these delicious and super easy soups I have included this week. They are easy to prep and throw in a crockpot or slow cooker. Serve them with toasted garlic bread or favorite crackers, along with whatever your guests add to the buffet.
Here’s wishing all of you a Happy and Healthy New Year!
Steakhouse Soup
Enjoy a steak dinner in a bowl with this easy, yet hearty steak soup. It packs a little heat, but can easily be adjusted to your taste.
Prep: 20 min. Cook: 8 hours 10 servings (3-3/4 quarts)
Ingredients:
1 carton (32 ounces) low sodium beef broth
1-1/2 pounds red potatoes, cubed
1-1/2 pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 package (16 ounces) frozen vegetables of your choice, thawed
2 cups water
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup steak sauce (A-1 is a favorite, or mix with 57 steak sauce)
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley or 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a 5 or 6-qt. slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low until steak and potatoes are tender, 8-10 hours. Freeze option: Freeze cooled soup in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally; add water if necessary.