Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds continued to reopen new businesses and loosen restrictions for others, announcing these changes during her daily press conference on Tuesday.
“Effective Monday, June 1, additional businesses-speedways and race tracks-may open to spectators,” Reynolds said. “Outdoors performance venues such as amphitheatres and grandstands can hold live performances. Casino and gaming facilities may reopen, as well as amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades. All must reopen at 50 percent normal operating capacity and according to social distancing, hygiene and public health measures.”
The current State Emergency Proclamation was extended by the governor to June 25, which included changes to the governor’s measure for bars, wineries, distilleries and social/fraternal clubs. In addition to opening on May 28 as previously announced, groups may include up to 10 people and musical performances will be allowed to take place with proper social distancing from the audience. Venues are still limited to 50 percent capacity.
Effective also on June 1, social, community, recreational, leisure and sports gatherings of more than 10 people will be permitted again. Social distancing must be maintained and the hosting venue must limit their capacity to 50 percent as well. Practices, games and competitions youth and adult leagues are included for sports such as baseball, softball, tennis and golf.
“Lifting these restrictions means extended families and friends can gather together, but that privilege comes with the responsibility of doing the right thing to protect your health and the health of people you care about,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds noted that businesses that businesses which have not seen restrictions lifted will remain closed until June 17. Further adjustments will be evaluated according to Reynolds. The governor announced that funds allocated to Iowa through the federal CARES Act be used for the creation of a program by the Iowa Finance Authority to address evictions, foreclosures brought on by the economic effects of COVID-19. More details on this program will be provided later in the week, yet Reynolds announced the program would take effect on Friday, May 29.
