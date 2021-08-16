RED OAK — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, will be making stops in Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Allamakee, and Winneshiek Counties on Friday, Aug. 20, as part of her 99 County Tour for 2021.
Ernst will begin at Waldorf University in Winnebago County to have a discussion with members of the faculty and administration.
In Worth County, she will visit Iowa Northern Railway, a short line railroad that transports ethanol, and take a tour.
She will stop in Osage in Mitchell County to visit Fox River Mills and to take a tour.
In Allamakee County, Ernst will visit TransferMaster, a manufacturer of beds that can be used by differently abled people, and take a tour.
Ernst will make her final stop of the day in Winneshiek County to visit Toppling Goliath in Decorah for a tour of its new facility.