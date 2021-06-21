Viking baseball has yet to play seven complete innings this season, but coach Cody Robertson feels they got one step closer in 8-1, 9-5 sweep by Williamsburg on Thursday.
“We hit the ball and young players stepped up,” Robertson said. “We clicked offensively in the second game. Hopefully it continues to click going forward.”
Junior Kale Schulte batted in senior Quin Cornell in the bottom of the third in the first game to put the Vikes within striking distance 3-1. VS held the visiting Raiders defensively to a single run over the next two innings before Williamsburg came alive with four runs and rode their momentum to a win. Cornell and sophomore Curtis Erickson each had two hits in the 8-1 loss as three errors hurt the Vikings’ chances for their first win of the season.
“Quin is seeing the ball well,” Robertson said. “Curtis came in and pitched three good innings. Levi (Ferguson) and JJ (Sloop) battled on the mound. We walked too many runners. We need to continue to clean up things defensively. Errors will kill you.”
Erickson and the Vikings drew first blood with an RBI double to score Cornell in the first inning. The Raiders would respond with four runs before Cornell stepped up a double himself to score freshman Zach Staab, followed by a run from senior pitcher Travis Hantz. VS scored two more from Staab and Cornell each, yet errors returned in the final two innings to give “freebies” to Williamsburg. The Raiders outscored the Vikings 5-2 in the sixth and seventh alone to complete the sweep despite 10 hits for VS and Staab going 4-4 on hits.
“A lot of base hits tonight,” Robertson said. “It’s great to see our hitting coming together. We need to keep teams from getting these big innings of 3 or 4 runs. We only had two innings where we held [Williamsburg] scoreless in the second game. Take away those last two innings for them and this is a completely different ball game.”
Erickson struck out four batters in the first game and Hantz struck out six batters in 5.2 innings in the nightcap as both pitchers drew praise from Robertson.
The Vikings (0-14) traveled to Beckman Catholic on Monday and will host Center Point-Urbana on Thursday before traveling to Union on Friday.