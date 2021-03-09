Ervin recognized for 60 years with Vinton Kiwanis

Longtime Kiwanis members and two-time president Keith Ervin walked into Tuesday’s meeting to be surprised and honored with a plague recognizing 60 years as a member of Vinton Kiwanis.
“It’s been a very special club to me,” Ervin said. “I’ve enjoyed a lot of interesting programs over the years. It's been a very important part of the community.”
Kiwanis secretary Tom Husnik and President Denny Gardeman opened Tuesday’s meeting with the announcement and honor for Ervin, with Husnik noting “Keith never misses a meeting.”
Ervin was born and raised in Vinton, graduating from Vinton High School in 1952, He would attend Iowa State College (later University) and met his wife, Kathie Arnold while studying in Ames. He would graduate in 1956 and join the Army. Honorably discharged in 1958, Ervin moved his family back to Vinton and joined his father, Earl, in his motor company. At the invitation of Don Martin, an area optometrist, Ervin attended a Kiwanis meeting and joined in 1960.
“My father had been a Kiwanian,” Ervin said. “When I came back and out of the service, I knew I wanted to join a service club. There was no question which one I wanted to join. Don Martin and a lot of people at that time were very instrumental in getting that club going. One of those early events was the Pancake Day, which we still look forward to each year.”
Over the years, Ervin has served as a Kiwanis board member and twice been president of the Vinton club. He has also been a member of the Vinton Chamber of Commerce, Vinton Country Club president and served on a multitude of different committees and organizations during his lifetime. He was also previously recognized as a Grand Marshal in the Party in the Park parade. Retirement: “that's for old people.”
Yet Kiwanis has been a constant for Ervin, who normally is the first to begin singing “America” during meetings. He noted the club has grown once again despite the pandemic making it difficult for meetings to happen regularly. The weekly presentations and camaraderie between his fellow members is what Ervin enjoys the most about Kiwanis as well as serving the community.
“It’s been a pleasure to be a part of this club and this community,” Ervin said. “Vinton has a lot of interesting history, interesting people and a great place to live.”