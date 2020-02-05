Wednesday, Feb. 5
Veterans’ breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place.
Community Coffee, 2 p.m., Arlington Place.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Baked Fish.
Friday, Feb. 7
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein. 1st floor conference room.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Pancakes for Larry, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Oelwein. Pancakes and sausage. Free will donation. This benefit will help the family of Larry Hosto, who recently passed away from colon cancer. Baked goods and silent auction items.
Monday, Feb. 10
Men’s Coffee, 10 a.m., Arlington Place.
The Sorority Sisters Valentine party, noon at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Fayette County Conservation Board, will meet in regular session at the Wildwood Nature Center beginning at 7 p.m.
Spaghetti Supper, 4:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by Starmont Junior Class.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Ribs.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Valentine’s Day Party, 11 a.m., Oelwein Meal Site.
Friday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day party, 2 p.m., Arlington Place.
Friends of the Library Chocolate Fest, 4:30-7 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Piano Playing and Tours, 4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Tours, 3 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Monday, Feb. 17
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Community Coffee, 2 p.m., Arlington Place
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Pasta Bake.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., hosted by Starmont Student Council
Friday, Feb. 21
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 24
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Chips and Salsa plus tours, 2:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 28
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Snacks and Tours, 3 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Monday, March 2
Friends of MercyOne board members, meet at noon in the First Floor conference room.
P.E.O. Chapter CL, will meet 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, installation of officers, Janet Hofmeyer, Gail Treat hostesses.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, March 24
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Tuesday, April 28
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
