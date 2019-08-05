Monday, Aug. 5
Oelwein Writers League summer meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Area Public Library meeting room, walk-ins always welcome.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
P.E.O. Chapter CL meets at 7 p.m., home of Mary Jellings; co-hostesses Christina Holland and Karen Bouska; program “Basic First Aid” by Elaine VandeVorde.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
NIE3A locations, except the Oelwein mealsite, will be closed for an all-staff meeting. Meals are being provided to those who have ordered congregate or home delivered meals for that day. Oelwein mealsite will be open as usual for meals and home delivery.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place, Oelwein.
Community Blood Drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Elgin American Legion
Thursday, Aug. 8
Party in the Park Summer Series, 5-8 p.m. at Plaza Park, downtown Oelwein. Mr. Nick, bouncy houses, food vendors, beverage garden, live music by Stampede, drawings, kids’ games.
Friday, Aug. 9
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m. at Decades & Delish, downtown Oelwein.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m., downtown Oelwein.
Monday, Aug. 12
Nature Kids at Fontana Park, 2 p.m. for ages 3-5. All about Crawdads. Pre-registration required.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Fayette County Democrats meeting, potluck picnic 6-7 p.m., meeting after, Klock’s Island Park, Fayette.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Mobile food pantry at Oelwein Plaza, 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Rotary in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, Oelwein. $5 per person. Touch a Truck by Oelwein Fire Dept.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Aug. 16, 17 & 18
41st Annual Czech Days, Protivin
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 & 18
Heritage Days, Oelwein Area Historical Museum.
Monday, Aug. 19
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Oelwein Middle School Tech Night and Open House for 5th-6th grades, 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Oelwein Middle School Tech Night and Open House for 7th-8th grades, 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Oelwein Elementary School Backpack Night, 4-6 p.m., Wings Park and LHLC.
Oelwein Freshman and New Student Orientation, 6-7:30 p.m., High School.
NICC College Crash Course, 7:30, High School.
Friday, Aug. 23
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Leroy VanDyke “The Auctioneer”, 7 p.m., Williams Center, Oelwein
Monday, Aug. 26
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Aug. 30
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.