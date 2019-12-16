Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
“Winter with West Central” high school choir and band concert, 7 p.m. West Central Auditorium.
Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library, bring snack to share.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., soup and sandwich.
Christmas Party for residents and families, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Christmas party, 11 a.m., Oelwein Mealsite, RSVP by Dec. 16.
Friday, Dec. 20
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Open House with tours, cookies and cocoa, 3-4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Monday, Dec. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 3
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Jan. 6
Chapter CL, P.E.O. meets 1 p.m., at Cindy Schrader home for Cabin Fever program, Sue Johnson co-host.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
OARSPA will meet at 10 a.m. at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, Jan. 10
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Fundraiser service, auction and luncheon for Brian & Becky Meisgeier Family of Arlington, 10:30 service, 11:30 luncheon, 12:30 auction, Arlington Community Event Center
Monday, Jan. 13
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Friday, Jan. 17
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Jan. 20
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Thursday, Jan. 23
Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library
Friday, Jan. 24
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Jan. 27
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 31
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 10
The Sorority Sisters Valentine party, noon at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
