Tuesday, Jan. 7
OARSPA will meet at 10 a.m., at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m., Holy Name Church.
Friday, Jan. 10
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Casino Night, Fairbank American Legion, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., blackjack and poker with real money.
Benefit, David & Patty Opperman, 2-11 p.m. Arlington Event Center, 2-7 soup/sandwich, 2 silent auction, 4 live auction, 7 dance, free will donations.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Fundraiser service, auction and luncheon for Brian & Becky Meisgeier Family of Arlington, 10:30 service, 11:30 luncheon, 12:30 auction, Arlington Community Event Center.
Monday, Jan. 13
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Plaza.
Friday, Jan. 17
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Jan. 20
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Monday, Jan. 27
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free
Friday, Jan. 31
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 10
The Sorority Sisters Valentine party, noon at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.