Saturday, Feb. 29

Snacks and Tours, 3 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Sunday, March 1

M.K. Miller and Steve Carlson piano and drums, 3-5 p.m., American Legion Post 9 Oelwein, snacks and a good time.

Monday, March 2

Friends of MercyOne board members, meet at noon in the First Floor conference room.

P.E.O. Chapter CL, will meet 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, installation of officers, Janet Hofmeyer, Gail Treat hostesses.

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, March 3

Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA), will meet 10 a.m. at Pizza Ranch. Farmers’ Daughters’ Quilt Show is the program.

Oelwein MacDowell Club meets at 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Social Hall, Deb Carpenter program on creative wood painting; Susan McFarlane, Carol Piper, Jody Buhr co-hostesses.

Thursday, March 5

Oelwein VFW Post 1725 breakfast supper, 4:30-6 p.m., free will donation, with carry-outs available; pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, cinnamon rolls.

Friday, March 6

Church Women United World Day of Prayer, 1:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, all are welcome.

Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, March 7

Palamino Band at the Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Erika Penhollow Hempstead benefit, Knights of Columbus, 3-9 p.m. with free will donation meal 5-7 p.m. followed by silent/live auctions.

Sunday, March 8

Oelwein Masonic Lodge sausage and pancake brunch, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $7 per person.

Monday, March 9

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Northwestern College A Cappella Choir performance, 7 p.m., Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank.

Tuesday, March 10

Tuesday Tourist Club meets 1 p.m., in Sheila Bryan home. Ruth Lau discussion leader on “Eleanor” by Harold Ivan Smith. Members are encouraged to read anything about Eleanor Roosevelt’s life, for the discussion. Co-host is Barb Sanders.

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Thursday, March 12

Christian Peacemaker Teams present Hebron, a documentary, 6 p.m. Oelwein Public Library

Friday, March 13

St. Patrick’s Trivia at Oelwein Community Plaza, 6 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. trivia. $10 per person, 8 people per team. Pre-registration required, 319-283-1105.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, March 14

Annual Venison Supper by Lower 40 Sportsman’s Club, 4:30-7 p.m., Fairbank American Legion Hall.

Sunday, March 15

Fayette Co. 4-H Brunch, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dance Pavilion, Fairgrounds in West Union, $8 per person.

