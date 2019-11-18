Monday, Nov. 18
Oelwein Writers’ League (OWLs) meets 10 a.m. at the library, Ron Garceau moderator.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Reservation deadline is 10 a.m. today, for Oelwein Mealsite Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 21. Call 283-5180.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
NICC Amish Thanksgiving, 6 p.m., Plainview Country Store, Hazleton, call 319-283-3010 for information and reservations.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., ham.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Thanksgiving Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Oelwein Senior Meal Site. Please make reservations two days prior by calling 283-5180.
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, 12-5 p.m., Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
Friday, Nov. 22
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Parent Share and Support’s 32nd Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Fayette Valley High School. Admission is free-will donation. Supports families in Fayette County.
Monday, Nov. 25
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Kaye Frazer.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Annual Bake Sale, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Front lobby of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Fayette County Legion and Auxiliary meeting will be 7 p.m., at the Wadena American Legion Post.
Oelwein Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., finger-foods lunch and meeting update on upcoming Christmas Open House. Evening activities conclude with “Thanksgiving Memories.”
Thursday, Nov. 28
Community Thanksgiving Dinner, noon, Hazleton Legion, free will offering, prizes. Bring a dish to share.
Friday, Nov. 29
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 2
Friends of MercyOne board meeting, noon, hospital First Floor conference room. Contact Linda at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center if you cannot attend.
Oelwein P.E.O. Christmas Celebration, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
OARSPA will meet at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch, 10 a.m.
Oelwein MacDowell Club members and guests will meet at 6 p.m. at Mona’s, for the annual Christmas party. Reservations should be made to Dorothy Gray by Monday, Nov. 25.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place, Oelwein. Free to veterans and active service members. RSVP to 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., chicken and biscuits.
LifeServe Blood Center, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Elgin Legion Hall.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Olde Tyme Christmas, downtown Oelwein, 4-8 p.m.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Christmas Cookie Walk, 3-6 p.m., Oelwein Sacred Heart Church
Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Lovelights Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., registration lobby of MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein.
Christmas Cookie Walk, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Oelwein Sacred Heart Church.
Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., potato bar.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles Sr.
Friday, Dec. 13
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Fairbank Public Library.
Christmas in Westgate, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westgate Public Library, soup and sandwich luncheon, baked goods and crafts for sale, book sale.
CDA Christmas party, 10:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Social Hall. Members to bring side dish and two wrapped gifts valued at $2 each. Reservations to Nancy Kastli by Dec. 1.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas in Maynard, noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall.
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., soup and sandwich.
Friday, Dec. 20
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662