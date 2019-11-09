Saturday, Nov. 9
Oelwein VFW Buddy Poppy distribution, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fareway and Casey’s.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Veterans Day Soup and Sandwich dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Westgate American Legion, free will donation.
Arlington Place open house, 2-4 p.m. Welcome new manager Jamie Logan, spin wheel for prizes.
Monday, Nov. 11
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Sharon Lorsung.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Veterans Day Meal, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oelwein American Legion, veterans eat free — free will donation for others.
Veterans Day Meal, 11:30 a.m., Oelwein Sr. Meal Site, veterans eat free.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Tuesday Tourists meet at noon at Mona’s, discussion on women who influenced members’ lives.
The Fayette County Conservation Board will meet in regular session, at the Wildwood Nature Center beginning at 7 p.m.
Oelwein Library Board of Trustees meeting, 5:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Oelwein City Council, 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., roast beef.
Friday, Nov. 15
The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Treats, Streets and Avenues 2019, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Build your own cookbook from samples and recipes at participating Oelwein businesses. Pick up a cover and ring at the Chamber office to get started.
Monday, Nov. 18
Oelwein Writers’ League (OWLs) meets 10 a.m. at the library, Ron Garceau moderator
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
NICC Amish Thanksgiving, 6 p.m., Plainview Country Store, Hazleton, call 319-283-3010 for information and reservations.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., ham
Thursday, Nov. 21
Thanksgiving Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Oelwein Senior Meal Site. Please make reservations two days prior by calling 283-5180.
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, 12-5 p.m., Community Plaza
Friday, Nov. 22
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Parent Share and Support’s 32nd Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Fayette Valley High School. Admission is free-will donation. Supports families in Fayette County.
Monday, Nov. 25
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Annual Bake Sale, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Front lobby of MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein.
Fayette County Legion and Auxiliary meeting will be 7 p.m., at the Wadena American Legion Post.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Community Thanksgiving Dinner, noon, Hazleton Legion, free will offering, prizes. Bring a dish to share.
Friday, Nov. 29
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 2
Oelwein P.E.O. Christmas Celebration, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
OARSPA will meet at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Arlington Place, Oelwein. Free to veterans and active service members. RSVP to 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., chicken and biscuits
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Olde Tyme Christmas, downtown Oelwein, 4-8 p.m.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Christmas Cookie Walk, 3-6 p.m., Oelwein Sacred Heart Church
Sunday, Dec. 8
Lovelights Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., registration lobby of MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein.
Christmas Cookie Walk, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oelwein Sacred Heart Church
Monday, Dec. 9
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., potato bar
Friday, Dec. 13
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Fairbank Public Library
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas in Maynard, noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., soup and sandwich
Friday, Dec. 20
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662