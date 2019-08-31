Monday, Sept. 2
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel meeting, 10 a.m., at Pizza Ranch. Lunch follows the meeting. All retired school personnel welcome. Program: Habitat for Humanity Travels by Lavonne Teem.
Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at the public library, 6 p.m. for the annual Founders Day potluck and meeting. Members are to bring a dish to share and own table service.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.
Sacred Heart Parish ice cream social, 4:30-6:40 p.m. at Sacred Heart gym, grilled burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips, various desserts, floats, sundaes, free will donation, carryouts, 238-2802.
West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m., Holy Name Church.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Picture Day at Oelwein Middle School, order forms available outside the school office.
Friday, Sept. 6
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Car Wash, 8 a.m. to noon, Arnold Motor Supply — Oelwein, Oelwein Huskies 5th & 6th Football team.
B-B-Q Supper, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St S.E., Oelwein. Freewill offering. Brisket, potato salad, beans, dessert, drink. Carryout meals available for pickup.
Sunday, Sept. 8
89th annual Jarchow family reunion, noon potluck, Hawkeye Methodist Church, 1 block north of the bank, bring a dish to share, photos to ID; weddings, births, deaths for the family record.
Monday, Sept. 9
The Sorority Sisters meeting, 1 p.m., at the home of Ellen Howard in Manchester.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Hawkeye Community Center.
Fayette County Democrats Central Committee, meet 7-8 p.m. Fayette Public Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Oelwein Masonic Lodge annual fish fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m. or until fish is gone. Kerns’ sweet corn, potato salad, beverage, $9, free supper for kids age 5 and under.
Benefit fundraiser for Melody Dawson family, 4:30-7:30 p.m., 1st Baptist Church, Oelwein. Hamburger or hotdog meal.
Maynard Presbyterian Church Made Rite Box Supper, 5-6:30 p.m. Maidrites, chips, relishes, cupcake and beverage for free will donation; carryouts (without beverage), too. Cookie walk, $5 per dozen.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, downtown Oelwein, live music from Challenger, kids activities, prize drawings, beverage garden and food vendors, free admission.
Friday, Sept. 13
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
The Three Red-Necked Tenors, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Monday, Sept. 16
P.E.O./Husbands’ Night, 6 p.m. at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill. Dentist Jenna Schares program on experiences in the Air Force. Reservation CHANGES by Sept. 10, to Sue Johnson (283-1216; suzannemail2000@mchsi.com).
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Starmont Homecoming/Parent Night, 7 p.m. football game start, Starmont High School.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Fall Fling BBQ Cook-off, 4-7 p.m., Plaza Park in downtown Oelwein, live music by Patchy Fog, BBQ public tasting at 4:30 p.m. until meat is gone, also hosting a fall Bake-Off, $10 per person. Sidewalk Sales at downtown businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Sept. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Sept. 28
National Public Lands Day, 9 a.m. — noon. Osborne Nature Center.
Monday, Sept. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Oct 2
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Rumours Tribute Show, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, Fleetwood Mac show, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
The Every Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room
