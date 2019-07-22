Monday, July 22
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, July 23
Buchanan County Health Center blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., BCHC Wellness Center
Thursday, July 25
Oelwein VFW BBQ, 4:30-6 p.m., hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips, cookies, ice cream and beverage, free will donation and carry outs available. 120 N. Frederick Ave.
Friday, July 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Oelwein Plaza.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, July 29
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
July 29 — Aug. 2
Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. to noon, Stanley Union Church, 4 years old to 6th grade.
Tuesday, July 30
Oelwein Area Historical Society meeting, 6 p.m. at the museum, finger-food lunch, short business meeting, program: “Huskettes: Junior High Precision Dance Team,” by Mary Kay Miller and Patty (Franks) Linder, former Huskettes.
Friday, Aug. 2
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Hazleton all-school reunion, at the Hazleton Legion Hall, 11 a.m. social hour, noon potluck. All former students of Hazleton school, not just graduates, are invited. Games and prizes, too.
Monday, Aug. 5
P.E.O. Chapter CL meets at 7 p.m., home of Mary Jellings; co-hostesses Christina Holland and Karen Bouska; program “Basic First Aid” by Elaine VandeVorde
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place, Oelwein
Thursday, Aug. 8
Party in the Park Summer Series, 5-8 p.m. at Plaza Park, downtown Oelwein. Fun, food vendors, beverage garden, live music, drawings, kids’ games.
Friday, Aug. 9
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m. at Decades & Delish, downtown Oelwein.
Monday, Aug. 12
Nature Kids at Fontana Park, 2 p.m. for ages 3-5. All about Crawdads. Pre-registration required.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah
Friday, Aug. 16
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 & 18
Heritage Days, Oelwein Area Historical Museum
Monday, Aug. 19
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Oelwein Middle School Tech Night and Open House for 5th-6th grades, 6 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Oelwein Middle School Tech Night and Open House for 7th-8th grades, 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Oelwein Elementary School Backpack Night, 4 to 6 p.m., Wings Park and LHLC
Oelwein Freshman and New Student Orientation, 6 to 7:30 p.m., High School
NICC College Crash Course, 7:30, High School
Friday, Aug. 23
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Aug. 26
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Aug. 30
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662