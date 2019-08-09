Saturday, Aug. 10
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m. at Decades & Delish, downtown Oelwein.
LeRoy’s in Aurora hosting fundraiser events for Autism Awareness. Car cruise 10:30 a.m., show and shine car show 12-4 p.m., party bus, 4 p.m., Addison Haas, 3-6 p.m., Patchy Fog, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11
LeRoy’s in Aurora hosting fundraiser events for Autism Awareness. Tractor show, 1-4 p.m., cornhole tournament, $20/team, register at noon. Proceeds from fundraiser to Retrieving Freedom, Inc.
Monday, Aug. 12
Nature Kids at Fontana Park, 2 p.m. for ages 3-5. All about Crawdads. Pre-registration required.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Oelwein Public Library Board of Trustees, meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the library.
Fayette County Democrats meeting, potluck picnic 6-7 p.m., meeting after, Klock’s Island Park, Fayette.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Mobile food pantry at Oelwein Plaza, 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Rotary in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, Oelwein. $5 per person. Touch a Truck by Oelwein Fire Dept.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Aug. 16, 17 & 18
41st Annual Czech Days, Protivin
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 & 18
Heritage Days, Oelwein Area Historical Museum.
Italian-American Heritage Day, Red Gate Park 10:30-3:30, outdoor Mass, 4 p.m. Woodlawn Cemetery, supper 6:30 at Mona’s.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Italian cooking class 8 a.m., with Donna DeBartolo, Oelwein American Legion. Pre-register with Teresa Buckman, 319-231-4800.
Monday, Aug. 19
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Oelwein Middle School, Tech Night and Open House for 5th-6th grades, 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Oelwein Middle School ,Tech Night and Open House for 7th-8th grades, 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Oelwein Elementary School Backpack Night, 4-6 p.m., Wings Park and LHLC.
Oelwein Freshman and New Student Orientation, 6-7:30 p.m., High School.
NICC College Crash Course, 7:30, High School.
Friday, Aug. 23
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Leroy VanDyke “The Auctioneer”, 7 p.m., Williams Center, Oelwein.
Monday, Aug. 26
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Maynard Community Blood Drive, 3-5 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Friday, Aug. 30
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
