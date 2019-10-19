Saturday, Oct. 19
The Maynard Community Club fall/craft fest, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Central School. Craft show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Touch a Truck” 1-3 p.m., family hayride 1:30-3 p.m.
Friends of the Library book sale, during regular library hours.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30-10:30 p.m., old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oelwein American Legion, free will donation for Otter Creek Animal Shelter.
Monday, Oct 21
Oelwein Writers’ League (OWLs) meeting, 10 a.m. at the public library meeting room.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
P.E.O., Chapter CL, at Grace United Methodist Church 7 p.m. Program: “Singing and the History of Hymns” by Irene Stocks, accompanied by Beth Kerr. Co-hosts: Janet Hofmeyer, Marybeth Jaggard.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Pizza Hut (voucher needed), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., smothered chicken breast.
Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Aurora Comet Center, free will donation.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Maynard Library, Learning at the Library series, 7 p.m. Iowa Country School Education: Are You As Smart As An Eighth Grader? presented by Carol Holtz. Everyone is welcome.
Halloween Party, 11 a.m., Oelwein Meal Site, dinner at 11:30, treats, prizes and costume contest.
Friday, Oct. 25
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Halloween Trivia, 6 p.m. social and 7 p.m. trivia, Oelwein Community Plaza, costume contest, registration deadline Oct. 21, call 319-283-1105 to register.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Westgate Fire and Rescue, serving breakfast at the fire station, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., free will donation, pancakes, French toast, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, rolls, juice, coffee.
Arlington Place open house, 4-5 p.m., light refreshments, tours and chance to spin prize wheel.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30-10:30 p.m., old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Fall Craft and Vendor Sow, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aurora Comet Center. Kids Costume Judging at 11 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 28
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Sheila Bryan. Deb Howard will be the speaker.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Greenwood Cemetery Association meeting, 6 p.m. Bents Smokehouse, Westgate.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., tenderloin chops.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Arlington Place Trick and Treating, 5-6 p.m., safe and indoor trick-or-treating for kids.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30-10:30 p.m., old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Lions Club HOOT for Halloween, 6-8 p.m. Coliseum, for Oelwein kids pre-K-5th grade, free admission.
Halloween Movie Night, 7-9 p.m., Aurora Comet Center. Free to watch. Bring blankets/lawn chairs.
Friday, Nov. 1
Church Women United World Community Day, 9:30 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Oelwein.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Chili Supper and Raffle, 5:30-7 p.m., Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, Littleton.
Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2
Oelwein High School musical, “Mamma Mia!” 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Monday, Nov. 4
Friends of MercyOne board noon luncheon meeting, First Floor Conference Room at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
MacDowell Club will meet at the home of Sue Imoehl, 6:30 p.m. She will demonstrate fabric covered plates for the program. Other hostesses are Kris Rex and Julie Williams.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Arlington Place.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., pasta bake.
Friday, Nov. 8
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Nov. 11
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Tuesday Tourists meet at noon at Mona’s, discussion on women who influenced members’ lives.
Friday, Nov. 15
The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
NICC Amish Thanksgiving, 6 p.m., Plainview Country Store, Hazleton, Call 319-283-3010 for information and reservations.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Christmas in Maynard, 12:00 noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
