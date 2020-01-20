Monday, Jan. 20
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m., Independence Presbyterian Church.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Music Entertainment, 2:30 p.m., Fairbank Parkview Assisted Living.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Ham Balls.
How To Pay for College Presentation, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein High School.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Jan. 24
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Jan. 25
118th Annual Fairbank Fireman’s Dance, 6 p.m., American Legion in Fairbank. Happy Hour and Hors d’oeuvres followed by 2 live bands — Bar Flyz and Aaron Smith.
Monday, Jan. 27
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Oelwein Area Historical Society meeting & Winter Party (weather-permitting) 6 p.m. potluck, board election and white elephant Bingo.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Friday, Jan. 31
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 3
P.E.O., Chapter CL, meets 1 p.m. in the home of Mary Fick. Co-hosts are Linda Jensen and Frankie King. Program: President’s Letter and highlights of projects of International and Iowa Chapter P.E.O.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
OARSPA will meet 10 a.m., at VibesUP, downtown Oelwein. Lunch at 11 a.m. at Delish
Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the home of Dana Bostian. Program will be on card making. Hostesses are Edith Biddinger, Debbie Vogel and Dana Bostian. Please notify a hostess if unable to attend.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Baked Fish.
Friday, Feb. 7
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Pancakes for Larry, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Oelwein. Pancakes and sausage. Free will donation to help the Hosto Family as Larry fights against Stage 4 colon cancer. Baked goods and silent auction items.
Monday, Feb. 10
The Sorority Sisters Valentine party, noon at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Ribs.
Friday, Feb. 14
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 17
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Pasta Bake.
Friday, Feb. 21
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 24
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 28
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, March 24
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Tuesday, April 28
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
