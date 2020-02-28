Friday, Feb. 28
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Snacks and Tours, 3 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Sunday, March 1
M.K. Miller and Steve Carlson piano and drums, 3-5 p.m., American Legion Post 9 Oelwein, snacks and a good time.
Monday, March 2
Friends of MercyOne board members, meet at noon in the First Floor conference room.
P.E.O. Chapter CL, will meet 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, installation of officers, Janet Hofmeyer, Gail Treat hostesses.
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, March 3
Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA), will meet 10 a.m. at Pizza Ranch. Farmers’ Daughters’ Quilt Show is the program.
Oelwein MacDowell Club meets at 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Social Hall, Deb Carpenter program on creative wood painting; Susan McFarlane, Carol Piper, Jody Buhr co-hostesses.
Thursday, March 5
Oelwein VFW Post 1725 breakfast supper, 4:30-6 p.m., free will donation, with carry-outs available; pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, cinnamon rolls.
Friday, March 6
Church Women United World Day of Prayer, 1:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, all are welcome.
Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, March 7
Palamino Band at the Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Oelwein Masonic Lodge sausage and pancake brunch, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $7 per person.
Monday, March 9
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, March 10
Tuesday Tourist Club meets 1 p.m., in Sheila Bryan home. Ruth Lau discussion leader on “Eleanor” by Harold Ivan Smith. Members are encouraged to read anything about Eleanor Roosevelt’s life, for the discussion. Co-host is Barb Sanders.
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Thursday, March 12
Christian Peacemaker Teams present Hebron, a documentary, 6 p.m. Oelwein Public Library
Friday, March 13
St. Patrick’s Trivia at Oelwein Community Plaza, 6 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. trivia. $10 per person, 8 people per team. Pre-registration required, 319-283-1105.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, March 14
Annual Venison Supper by Lower 40 Sportsman’s Club, 4:30-7 p.m., Fairbank American Legion Hall.
Monday, March 16
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, March 17
Oelwein Mealsite St. Patrick’s party, 11 a.m., meal at 11:30. Call ahead for reservations.
Grandview Health Care Center St. Patrick’s Day meal, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Irish stew, corned beef, cabbage, homemade bread, chocolate mint brownies and refreshments.
Wednesday, March 18
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, March 20
Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, March 23
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, March 24
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Friday, March 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, March 30
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Monday, April 2
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, April 3
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, April 6
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, April 10
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, April 13
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church
Friday, April 17
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Carnival After Dark, 5-10 p.m., Upper Iowa University Fayette campus.
Monday, April 20
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church
Wednesday, April 22
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, April 24
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, April 27
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, April 28
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662