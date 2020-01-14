Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Tuesday Tourists meets 1 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. Hostesses: Sue Johnson and Anita Mars. Edith Biddinger to lead discussion of the book, “Remarkable Creatures” by Tracy Chevalier.

Oelwein Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, 5:30 p.m., at the library.

Pete Buttigieg Democratic Debate Watch Party, 7:30 p.m. with debate at 8, Leo’s Generations Lounge. Hosted by Fayette County TEAM PETE.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Chicken Casserole.

Value Up speaker Mike Donahue presenting to middle school and high school students, 5:30 p.m., light supper provided, RSVP to high school or Husky Adventures Facebook page by Tuesday.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m., Community Plaza.

Friday, Jan. 17

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Piano music, 4 p.m., Fairbank Parkview Assisted Living.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Popcorn and Pop, 3 p.m., Fairbank Parkview Assisted Living. Tours and information.

Monday, Jan. 20

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m., Independence Presbyterian Church.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7 to 8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Music Entertainment, 2:30 p.m., Fairbank Parkview Assisted Living

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Ham Balls

How To Pay for College Presentation, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein High School

Thursday, Jan. 23

Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library

Friday, Jan. 24

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Jan. 25

118th Annual Fairbank Fireman’s Dance, 6 p.m., American Legion in Fairbank. Happy Hour and Hors d’oeuvres followed by 2 live bands — Bar Flyz and Aaron Smith

Monday, Jan. 27

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Oelwein Area Historical Society meeting & Winter Party (weather-permitting) 6 p.m. potluck, board election and white elephant Bingo

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free

Friday, Jan. 31

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Feb. 3

P.E.O., Chapter CL, meets 1 p.m. in the home of Mary Fick. Co-hosts are Linda Jensen and Frankie King. Program: President’s Letter and highlights of projects of International and Iowa Chapter P.E.O.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Dana Bostian. Program will be on card making. Hostesses are Edith Biddinger, Debbie Vogel and Dana Bostian. Please notify a hostess if unable to attend.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Baked Fish

Friday, Feb. 7

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Pancakes for Larry, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Oelwein. Pancakes and sausage. Free will donation to help the Hosto Family as Larry fights against Stage 4 colon cancer. Baked goods and silent auction items.

Monday, Feb. 10

The Sorority Sisters Valentine party, noon at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Ribs

Friday, Feb. 14

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Feb. 17

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Pasta Bake

Friday, Feb. 21

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Feb. 24

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7 to 8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein

Wednesday, Feb. 26

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Friday, Feb. 28

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Tuesday, March 10

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Tuesday, March 24

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7 to 8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein

Tuesday, April 28

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7 to 8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Friday, May 15

West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.

Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662

Tags