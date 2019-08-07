Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Party in the Park Summer Series, 5-8 p.m. at Plaza Park, downtown Oelwein. Mr. Nick, bouncy houses, food vendors, beverage garden, live music by Stampede, drawings, kids’ games.

Friday, Aug. 9

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m. at Decades & Delish, downtown Oelwein.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m., downtown Oelwein.

Monday, Aug. 12

Nature Kids at Fontana Park, 2 p.m. for ages 3-5. All about Crawdads. Pre-registration required.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Fayette County Democrats meeting, potluck picnic 6-7 p.m., meeting after, Klock’s Island Park, Fayette.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Mobile food pantry at Oelwein Plaza, 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.

Rotary in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, Oelwein. $5 per person. Touch a Truck by Oelwein Fire Dept.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Aug. 16, 17 & 18

41st Annual Czech Days, Protivin

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 & 18

Heritage Days, Oelwein Area Historical Museum.

Italian-American Heritage Day, Red Gate Park 10:30-3:30, outdoor Mass, 4 p.m. Woodlawn Cemetery, supper 6:30 at Mona’s

Sunday, Aug. 18

Italian cooking class 8 a.m., with Donna DeBartolo, Oelwein American Legion. Pre-register with Teresa Buckman, 319-231-4800.

Monday, Aug. 19

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Oelwein Middle School, Tech Night and Open House for 5th-6th grades, 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Oelwein Middle School, Tech Night and Open House for 7th-8th grades, 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Oelwein Elementary School Backpack Night, 4-6 p.m., Wings Park and LHLC.

Oelwein Freshman and New Student Orientation, 6-7:30 p.m., High School.

NICC College Crash Course, 7:30, High School.

Friday, Aug. 23

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662

Saturday, Aug. 24

Leroy VanDyke “The Auctioneer”, 7 p.m., Williams Center, Oelwein.

Monday, Aug. 26

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, Aug. 30

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Friday, Sept. 20

Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.

