Friday, March 20
CANCELED Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.
Fish and Seafood Dinner, 5-8 p.m., Big Rock Country Club, Fayette.
CANCELED Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, March 21
POSTPONED The Hazleton Fire Department and First Responders soup supper and raffle, 4:30-7 p.m., fire station, everyone is invited.
Monday, March 23
CANCELED Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
CANCELED The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. Members will be notified of future meetings.
Tuesday, March 24
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Wednesday, March 25
CANCELED Amish breakfast on the farm 9:30-10:30 a.m., the Plainview Country Store, 1148 Fairbank Amish Blvd., $15, registration deadline March 18.
POSTPONED Ladies Night Out, Oelwein Community Plaza
Friday, March 27
Fish and Seafood Dinner, 5-8 p.m., Big Rock Country Club, Fayette.
CANCELED Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, March 30
CANCELED Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, March 31
CANCELED Oelwein Area Historical Society meets at 6 p.m., at the museum, with finger food lunch (potluck), business meeting at 6:30 and program, “Let’s Talk About — Schools,” at 7 p.m. Public is invited.
CANCELED Father Daughter Dance, 5–9 p.m., Wapsie Valley Junior High-High School Calendar.
Monday, April 2
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, April 3
CANCELED Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Fish and Seafood Dinner, 5-8 p.m., Big Rock Country Club, Fayette.
CANCELED Oelwein American Legion Post 9 fish fry, 4;30-7 p.m., fish, potato salad, baked beans, dessert, beverage, free will offering, everyone is welcome.
Monday, April 6
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
CANCELED P.E.O., Chapter CL. meeting, 1 p.m. Grace United Methodist Church.
Tuesday, April 7
Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA) meets 10 a.m., at Pizza Ranch. Flowers on Main new owners to hold presentation.
MacDowell Club meets 6:30 p.m., in Sacred Heart Parish Center; program by Deacon Jim Patera on his recent Holy Land trip; co-hostesses Heather Bradley and Susan McFarlane.
Friday, April 10
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Fish and Seafood Dinner, 5-8 p.m., Big Rock Country Club, Fayette.
Monday, April 13
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church
Wednesday, April 15
Remembering the Apron program by Sheila Craig, 1:30 p.m. Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, April 17
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Carnival After Dark, 5-10 p.m., Upper Iowa University Fayette campus.
Monday, April 20
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church
Wednesday, April 22
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Thursday, April 23
Gaelic Americana Music with Kyle Carey, 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, April 24
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Oelwein students will give the Hub City Jazz Show from 5:30-10 p.m. at Oelwein Plaza.
Saturday, April 25
Pianopalooza at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 7 p.m., tickets $20, hosted by Oelwein Booster Club, Travis Bushaw, 283.4663 for tickets. Adults only.
Oelwein FFA flower and vegetable sale begins, the FFA greenhouse is the A-frame building just past the Oelwein High School north entrance, and it lasts through May 9 or as announced, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3-5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Monday, April 27
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, April 28
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Prom,
POSTPONED: Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center. Featuring all four choirs, plus show choir, plus auditioned solo and small group acts.
Monday, May 4
Sixth Annual Oelwein Public Library Art Show, through May 15, call 283-1515 for more info.
Thursday, May 7
Oelwein Grades Five through 12 Band Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
Saturday, June 13
Fayette Co. Pheasants Forever banquet, 5 p.m., West Union Event Center, prime rib dinner, games, raffles, auction, for tickets call Mallory Hanson, 563-379-2193.
